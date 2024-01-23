General Election on April 16? Delhi poll official's post creates buzz

New Delhi: A circular sent by the Office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to the 11 district election officers has created a buzz about the tentative dates for the general election.

As per the circular, sent by Assistant CEO T Misao, the commission has tentatively given the poll day as April 16, 2024, "for the purpose of reference and to calculate start and end dates in the Election Planner."

However, it is not clear if the 'tentative' date mentioned in the circular is for the phase of elections to be held in the national capital or the start date for the Lok Sabha polls.

With the date on the circular gaining attention, the official X handle (formerly Twitter) of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, posted that the date was only a “reference” for officials to plan electoral activities.

“Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether 16.04.2024 is (a) tentative poll day for #LSElections2024. It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’ for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI,” the post clarified.