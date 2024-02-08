Shiv Sena leader's son shot during Facebook live in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek Ghosalkar was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him here on Thursday evening, police said. A `Facebook live video of the incident, which showed Abhishek, a former corporator, being shot in the abdomen and shoulder, went viral on social media.

The assailant, who accompanied Abhishek on Facebook live, later committed suicide.

कुछ दिनों पहले महाराष्ट्र के पुलिस थाने के अंदर BJP विधायक ने गोलियां चलाई थी,



और आज Live कैमरे पर शिवसेना (UBT) के नेता Abhishek Ghosalkar पर गोलियां चलाई गयी।



ये 'जंगलराज' नही तो फिर क्या? pic.twitter.com/hySUBWWZPM — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) February 8, 2024

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in the Dahisar area, said an official. Abhishek was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment, he added.

