Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

PM Modi launches over 2,000 rail projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore

PTI
Published: February 26, 2024 05:29 PM IST
PTI02_26_2024_000209B
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying, inauguration and dedication to the Nation around 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 41,000 crores via video conferencing. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched more than 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore. According to him, India now dreams big and works day and night to fulfil its dreams.

The third term of his government will begin in June, but the scale and speech with which it has been working have surprised people, Modi said in his video address, taking note of the recent launch of several development projects.

People have seen a new India being built in the last 10 years, he said, underlining the transformation in the railways, including the launch of Vande Bharat trains, an emphasis on cleanliness and electrification of tracks.

RELATED ARTICLES

In a swipe at previous governments, Modi said his dispensation stopped the loot of public money and every penny earned was used in expanding railway services.

The Indian Railways used to be a victim of politics but it is now the main basis of the ease of travel, he said, asserting that it has also been a big source of employment.

Modi cautioned people, saying the increase in the budget due to the country's growing economy will not have an impact on the ground if revenue leaks due to scams. Renovated railway stations are being used to promote local culture and artisans, he added.

The financial losses of the railways used to be a common refrain earlier, but the national transporter is a big force of transformation now, the prime minister said. "I want to tell youngsters that their dreams are my resolve. Your dreams and hard work and my resolve are a guarantee of Viksit Bharat," he said.

Several governors and chief ministers, besides hundreds of MPs and MLAs, joined the programme held across the country. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE