Women's Day relief: Govt slashes cooking gas price by Rs 100 per cylinder

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 08, 2024 09:42 AM IST
LPG cylinders. File photo: Reuters
New Delhi: The central government has cut the cost of cooking gas in the country, by Rs 100 per cylinder.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the decision through X (formerly Twitter) on Friday on behalf of International Women’s Day. According to Modi, the decision would help many families across the nation.

“Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs.100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti,” Prime Minister took to X.

“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” the PM added.

