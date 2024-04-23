People of Kerala will defeat Tharoor for his disdain and elitism: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday accused Congress leader and the UDF Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Shashi Tharoor for his "disdain, elitism and arrogance." Nadda claimed that the people of Kerala would defeat him.

Tagging media reports that showed Tharoor taking a dig at the BJP, claiming that only account the party can open in the state is bank account, Nadda said that he was proud the BJP could open bank account for the poor. "We are proud that our Government opens Bank Accounts for the poor! Congress never bothered about it as they only cared about vote banks and bank accounts of one dynasty. Kerala will defeat such disconnected elements!", he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tharoor was referring to the central government's signature programme to open bank accounts of the poor across the country to have a go at the BJP's drive to open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala, where it has never won a general lection.

The BJP has fielded Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against him from the high-profile seat, which has sent Tharoor to Lok Sabha three consecutive times.

(With PTI inputs)

