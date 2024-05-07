Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

EC says Telangana CM violated model code of conduct

PTI
Published: May 07, 2024 05:46 PM IST
PTI12_03_2023_000096B
Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party's win in the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to defer payments under the Rythu Bharosa scheme until after the Lok Sabha elections are held in the state on May 13.

In a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission also said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had violated the model code of conduct by saying in public speeches that the scheme's payouts would be given on or before May 9.

Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

RELATED ARTICLES

"In the above premise and clear violation of Model Code of Conduct by Revanth Reddy, President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and Chief Minister, the Commission has directed that disbursement of balance instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for Rabi season of 2023 will be effected only after completion of poll in the state of Telangana on 13.05.2024," the Commission said.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE