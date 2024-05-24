Malayalam
Actor Laila Khan murder: Stepfather gets death penalty

PTI
Published: May 24, 2024 05:10 PM IST
Topic | India

Mumbai: The sessions court here on Friday sentenced Parvez Tak to death in the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and four siblings. Additional sessions judge Sachin Pawar had on May 9 found Tak guilty of murder and destruction of evidence, among other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The quantum of his sentence was decided on Friday. Tak was the third husband of Laila's mother, Selina.

The actor, her mother and her four siblings were killed at their bungalow at Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra in February 2011. The killings came to light a few months later when the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Tak. The decomposed bodies of the victims were recovered from the bungalow later.

The prosecution's case was that Tak first killed Selina after an argument over her properties and then killed Laila and her four siblings. The prosecution examined 40 witnesses against Tak. 

