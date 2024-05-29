India takes centre stage in polar sciences at the 46th Antarctic Treaty meet in Kochi

The last few years have been phenomenal for polar sciences in India. A few months after India launched its first-ever annual Arctic winter expedition in December 2018, the country is now proudly hosting 400+ delegates from 56+ countries in Kochi at the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM-46), which is popularly known as the International Parliament for Antarctic affairs.



ATCM was last hosted by India in 2007 in New Delhi and holds immense importance in deciding all Antarctic matters, including science, policy, governance, logistics, operations, etc. Hosting this esteemed meeting elevates India's position as a key stakeholder in the Antarctic Treaty System. It demonstrates our commitment to upholding the Antarctic Treaty's principles and contributing to the well-being of this fragile ecosystem.

This year, the ATCM is more critical for two main reasons. Firstly, the ATCM-46 aims to develop a framework for regulated tourism in the southern icy continent through a dedicated working group. Secondly, India has announced its plan to establish a new permanent research base, Maitri-II, envisaged to be a state-of-the-art facility for research and collaboration.

There are three Indian Antarctic stations to date: Bharati in Larsemann Hills, set up in 2012, which is a high-end facility currently the main workhorse; Maitri in Schirmacher Oasis in Queen Maud Land, established in 1989 that is operational but has now outlived its capacity; and Dakshin Gangotri on Princess Astrid Coast of Queen Maud Land in East Antarctica set up in 1983, which is non-operational due to submergence in ice and snow.

With the ATCM-46, the 26th Meeting of the Committee for Environmental Protection (CEP) is also ongoing in Kochi, which are high-level discussions on matters about environmental monitoring and stewardship in Antarctica as essential agenda items.

India has been at the forefront of polar research, with operational research bases in the Arctic (called Himadri in Svalbard, Norway since 2008), the Himalayas (Himansh in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh since 2016) and the Antarctic.

India is a Consultative Party to the Antarctic Treaty, meaning it has voting rights with the 28 other Consultative Parties in Antarctic matters. It has an Observer status in the Arctic Council since 2013 in lieu of its recognised interest in the region's affairs. India has a comprehensive Arctic Policy and actively participates in meetings and contributes to working groups focused on sustainable development and environmental protection in the Arctic.

India’s polar programs are hosted by the National Centre for Ocean and Polar Research, Goa, an autonomous institution of the Ministry of Earth Sciences in Goa. Our polar endeavours present unique opportunities in challenging terrains, fragile ecosystems, and pristine environments that control a variety of planetary phenomena, such as climate change, global warming, carbon capture, biodiversity, and ocean dynamics.

Our continued, strategic, and focused presence in polar affairs is a testament to the spirit of Indian scientists and our nation's unwavering commitment to scientific exploration and international cooperation and collaboration.

A year ago, around the same time in May of 2023, India assumed the G20 Presidency, as part of which the Ministry of Earth Sciences facilitated Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) meetings on a variety of themes, discussing sustainable blue economy, pollution, marine spatial planning, technology, coastal tourism, biodiversity and preservation, data and services, etc.

India hosting high-level inter-governmental discussions signifies its ever-growing stature in the geopolitical community and its role in the global quest for knowledge. It positions India as a key player in expanding scientific information on our planet, paving the way for a more sustainable and collaborative future. The pursuit of knowledge shall continue and we look forward to more productive times ahead.