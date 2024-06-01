Malayalam
Bomb threat: Chennai–Mumbai Indigo flight makes emergency landing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2024 05:52 PM IST
Hyderabad Airport.
An Indigo plane. Representative image/IANS
Topic | India

Mumbai: An Indigo flight carrying 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing on Saturday due to a bomb threat. The airline reported that all passengers were safely deplaned. The bomb threat was received as flight 6E 5314, which departed from Chennai for Mumbai, was approaching Mumbai. Following this, the emergency landing was conducted as per the protocol, Indigo stated in a press release.

Upon receiving the threat, the pilot informed the Mumbai Air Traffic Control unit, which arranged for the landing. Indigo reported that the aircraft is being inspected. On Tuesday, there was also a bomb threat to an IndiGo flight heading to Varanasi.

