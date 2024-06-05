Lok Sabha Election Results: How troll army kept themselves busy on counting day

On the day of counting, the troll army had a field day. They churned out a barrage of memes and trolls as the lead vacillated among candidates.

Utilising staple meme formats like the 'Disaster Girl' and 'My Sister’s wedding' as well as using scenes from movies familiar to the Indian audience like Kattapa’s betrayal of Bahubali from the first installation of the 'Bahubali Franchise' , 'Welcome' and scenes from the popular TV series 'Panchayat', the myriad of memes carried a tinge of nostalgia and relatability. Platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and X were flooded with these memes along with tweets and caricatures.

Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra were the subjects of a lot of memes. Trolls and memes pertaining to Uttar Pradesh focussed on the NDA alliance not winning in the Faizabad constituency as well as their reduction in the number of overall seats in UP.

Kerala became ground centre for a meme storm for two reasons, Suresh Gopi winning the Thrissur seat and the nail biting electoral battle in the Thiruvanthapuram constituency. Memes were shaped based on movie character Dubai Jose’s celebrated dialogue 'Adich Keri Vaa' as Shashi Tharoor made a dramatic comeback in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here are some of the trolls and memes on social media: