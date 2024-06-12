MoS for External Affairs to fly to Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of Indians killed in fire

The External Affairs Ministry has said a minister will be urgently flying to Kuwait to coordinate with local authorities in the fire accident in the Ahmadi Governorate that has killed at least 49, including several Indians.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, said he will depart for Kuwait and provide assistance to those injured.

The minister said he will "coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who died in this unfortunate incident".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fire mishap was 'saddening'. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," Modi posted on X, also called Twitter.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was 'deeply saddened' by the tragedy. “Wrote to the Hon'ble External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, requesting to ensure necessary arrangements to coordinate rescue operations. Sharing the grief of the families and friends of the deceased and wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” Pinarayi posted on X.