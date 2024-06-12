Mohan Charan Majhi to be sworn in as BJP’s first Odisha CM today

Bhubaneshwar: Tribal leader and four-time MLA from Keonjhar Mohan Charan Majhi is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power for the first time.

Following a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that 52-year-old Majhi was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to become the Chief Minister.

As Majhi’s name was proposed for the CM’s post, legislators Surama Padhi, Laxman Bag, Rabinarayan Nayak, and Prithiviraj Harichandan seconded the proposal while other MLAs showed their support.

"Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on the nroad to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

The BJP also announced the erstwhile Balangir royal family scion and Patnagarh MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Nimapara MLA Pravati Parida as Deputy Chief Ministers.

"Also, it has been decided that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be designated to head the new State Government. Shri KV Singh Deo and Smt. Pravati Parida will serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister. Congratulations to them!" Rajnath Singh posted.

The BJP bagged 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, ending the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government in the state. Three independent candidates have also announced their support to the party.

Majhi was first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Keonjhar in 2000, and has represented it since then, save between 2009-14, as the BJD repeatedly swept the state. He was re-elected in the elections, defeating the BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes. Starting his career as a teacher in Saraswati Sishu Mandir, managed by Vidya Bharati, the educational wing of the RSS, he later left the teaching profession for a formal political career, holding a sarpanch's post from 1997 to 2000.

Majhi has also served as the Secretary of the BJP's State Adivasi Morcha, and the Deputy Chief Whip from 2005 to 2009 during the BJD-BJP coalition government. He also served as the Chief Whip of the party in the last Assembly. Following the declaration, Majhi paid his obeisance to Lord Jagannath. He thanked the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who brought the change in power in Odisha. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav, and state BJP chief Manmohan Samal for ensuring the formation of the first BJP government in Odisha.

Six-time MLA and former minister Singh Deo said that the BJP government would take all the steps required to fulfil the promises made by the party during the election. A delegation of BJP MLAs led by CM-designate Majhi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw met Governor Raghubar Das and gave him the list of 78 BJP MLAs and the letters of support from three other independent MLAs.

Majhi, along with his Deputy Chief Ministers and other ministers, will be sworn in by the Governor at Janata Maidan here on Wednesday at 4.45 pm Prime Minister Modi, several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of some BJP-ruled states and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony. The PM is likely to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport at 2.10 pm on Wednesday, and head for the Raj Bhavan, before arriving at the venue. He will leave for Delhi after the event.