Newly constructed bridge collapses before inauguration in Bihar

PTI
Published: June 18, 2024 08:33 PM IST
Bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar's Araria district. Photo: Screegrab/X
Topic | India

Araria (Bihar): A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar's Araria district on Tuesday, a police officer said. No casualties were reported.

The bridge, constructed by the state government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed. The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

Talking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, said, A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter." The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.  

