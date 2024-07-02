At least 80 killed in stampede at Hathras in UP

At least 80 people died and several others were injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' event in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers.

Victims, dead or unconscious, were brought to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre in trucks and other vehicles. The bodies were laid outside the health centre as people milled around them. One video clip showed a woman crying, sitting among five or six bodies in a truck. Another picture showed a man and a woman lying lifeless in another vehicle.

An eyewitness, Shakuntala Devi, said the stampede took place while people were leaving the venue at the end of the 'satsang'. They fell atop each other, she said. The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

An injured being taken to the hospital. Photo: PTI

According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the tragedy and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government said an FIR will be registered against the organisers of the programme. Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.