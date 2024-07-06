Tamil Nadu: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) state chief K Armstrong. The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur here on Friday.

The police have formed 10 teams led by Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Asra Garg "to crack the case and traced 8 accused within hours of the incident and arrested them,” the GCP stated on social media platform X. According to cops, the BSP leader was assaulted by “unknown persons with knives at Venugopal Samy Kovil Street, Perambur in Sembium Police station limits, due to previous enmity.”



Armstrong, State President, Bahujan Samaj Party was assaulted by unknown persons with knives at Venugopal Samy Kovil Street, Perambur in Sembium Police station limits, due to previous enmity.



He was admitted to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to… — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) July 5, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed shock over the BSP leader’s murder and said those involved in his killing have been arrested in a midnight operation.



"The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," Stalin said in a post on 'X'. The chief minister said he had ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits are punished according to law. "I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends," he said.



Meanwhile, the BSP supporters on Saturday gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary in Chennai, demanding a CBI probe into the murder. Protesters are also demanding the resignation of MK Stalin denying the police' revenge theory in the incident.



Tamil Nadu opposition also hit out at the ruling DMK over the brazen attack, saying the killing is evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, reported the NDTV. “What do I say when the state chief of a national party is murdered? The law and order is shameful. There is no fear of law or the police," Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy said.



#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Police prevent protestors from entering hospital premises as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital demanding a CBI probe of the murder of their state president, Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/RmmiP5yZ2M — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

BSP national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati took to her X handle and said the “gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty” (sic).

