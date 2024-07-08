TN BSP chief murder: A Arun replaces Sandeep Rai Rathore as Chennai Police Commissioner

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred Sandeep Rai Rathore from his position as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, and replaced him with senior IPS officer A Arun, who is currently the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order. This reshuffle of senior IPS officials follows the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong by armed assailants last week.

According to a Home (SC) Department order issued by Principal Secretary P Amudha, Arun has been posted as "ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police vice Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS by downgrading the post of DGP/CoP." Rathore has now been appointed as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai, vice Rajeev Kumar, IPS. Senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham, ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai, is to take over as ADGP, Law and Order, vice Arun.

On July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai. The gang, riding two-wheelers, attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his home in Perambur, inflicting grievous injuries before fleeing. The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) later arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder.

(With PTI Inputs)