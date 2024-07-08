12-year-old boy dies while playing with loaded gun in Lucknow

Lucknow (UP): In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy died from gunshot injuries in Krishna Nagar here on Sunday night. According to police, the victim, Shiva Singh, was playing with a rifle belonging to his maternal uncle, Sanjay Singh, at his rented accommodation in the Prem Nagar area when it fired.

“Sanjay Singh, originally from Jalaun and currently seeking employment as a security guard in the city, had come to stay with his brother-in-law Balbir Singh, who serves in the Army and resides in Prem Nagar,” said DCP (South Zone) Tej Pratap Singh.

The police official stated that, according to the preliminary investigation and family members' statements, Sanjay had left a loaded rifle in the room before stepping outside. Shiva found the firearm and accidentally discharged it, resulting in a bullet wound to his abdomen.

On hearing the gunshot, Shiva's sisters Renu and Neetu rushed to his aid, along with neighbours, and rushed him to Lok Bandhu Hospital. He was transferred to the trauma centre at KGMU where doctors pronounced him dead.

ADCP (South Zone) Shashank Singh said, "We have dispatched a field unit and a senior officer to the crime scene for examination. The rifle has been confiscated and sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis."

(With IANS Inputs)