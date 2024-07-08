Mumbai BMW accident: Lookout circular issued against Shiv Sena leader’s son

Mumbai: The police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a 24-year-old man accused of driving a BMW car that fatally struck a woman in the Worli area, an official confirmed on Monday. The accused Mihir Shah is the son of a Shiv Sena leader.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada, was travelling with her husband Pradip on Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir, collided with their two-wheeler around 5.30 am on Sunday. The car dragged the woman for over 2 km. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoning the car and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was seated beside him, near Kala Nagar in the Bandra area, the official stated. Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, and Bidawat were subsequently arrested by Worli police for allegedly aiding Mihir's escape after the accident. Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar, reportedly owns the car that was involved in the accident.

"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," the official said. Six teams have been formed to locate and apprehend the accused, who police suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, having been seen at a bar in the Juhu area hours earlier. "The police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 from the bar and are verifying it," the official said without elaborating. CCTV footage from the bar is also being examined.

The two arrested persons will be produced before a local court later in the day. The accused have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

(With PTI Inputs)