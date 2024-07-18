Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mumbai-based social media influencer dies after falling into gorge while filming video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2024 09:58 AM IST
Anvi Kamdar
Anvi Kamdar (27), Photo: theglocaljournal via Instagram.
Topic | India

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old social media influencer died after falling into a gorge while filming a video in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Anvi Kamdar, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant and influencer, was on a monsoon outing with seven friends when she fell into the 300-foot-deep gorge near the Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in Raigad on Tuesday, according to a police official on Wednesday.

Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area, had visited the waterfall with her friends amid the rains. While recording a video of the surroundings, she slipped and fell into the gorge. Upon being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot and rushed her to the nearby Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the official said.
(With PTI Inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE