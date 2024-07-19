Attack on Constitution: Priyanka slams UP govt’s order asking eateries to display names of owners

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the UP government directive asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display owners' names as an "attack on the Constitution" and demanded the order be withdrawn. She also sought strict action against the officials who issued the order.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

A government spokesperson said that a formal order is likely to be issued soon.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Our Constitution guarantees every citizen that he will not be discriminated against on the basis of caste, religion, language or any other basis. "The divisive order to put up name boards of the owners of carts, kiosks and shops in Uttar Pradesh is an attack on our Constitution, our democracy and our shared heritage."

The Congress general secretary added, "Creating division in society on the basis of caste and religion is a crime against the Constitution. This order should be withdrawn immediately and strict action should be taken against the officials who issued it."

हमारा संविधान हर नागरिक को गारंटी देता है कि उसके साथ जाति, धर्म, भाषा या किसी अन्य आधार पर भेदभाव नहीं होगा।



उत्तर प्रदेश में ठेलों, खोमचों और दुकानों पर उनके मालिकों के नाम का बोर्ड लगाने का विभाजनकारी आदेश हमारे संविधान, हमारे लोकतंत्र और हमारी साझी विरासत पर हमला है।



समाज… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2024

Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Singh on Monday said, "Preparations of Sawan month have started in the district. About 240 kilometres of Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops."

"This has been done to ensure that there should be no confusion among kanwariyas and no law and order situation arises. All are following this voluntarily," he had told reporters.

The Congress had slammed the directive, which police have said is voluntary, as "an assault on India's culture," alleging that it intended to normalise the economic boycott of Muslims.

The BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, has defended the measure, claiming the order is for the fasting Hindus who may want to eat at a pure vegetarian restaurant.