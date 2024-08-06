India to support Sheikh Hasina; will ensure safety of over 10,000 students in Bangladesh: Min Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told an all-party meeting that India has assured help to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here on Monday evening, and given her time to decide the future course of action, sources said.

Briefing political party leaders in Parliament House, Jaishankar said India was in touch with the Bangladesh Army to ensure the safety of over 10,000 Indian students in that country, the sources said.

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said the government had briefed an all-party meeting on the situation in Bangladesh. Congress party is fully with the government as far as national security and national interest are concerned," Chidamabaram told PTI. However, he was not present at the meeting.

Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.



Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended. pic.twitter.com/tiitk5M5zn — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2024

Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Hasina to quit and flee.

The all-party meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader T R Baalu and NCP leader Supriya Sule among others.