New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called off its strike over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister accepted their demands. However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said on Tuesday that their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found.

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence on Tuesday night. The association said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was taken in the interest of the welfare of patients.

"A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days," FORDA said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

A delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) meets Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

"The committee will focus on the timely implementation of the Act, aimed at ensuring a safer working environment for healthcare workers. Meetings for this initiative are set to commence within the next two weeks, with FORDA forming a delegation to participate," the statement said. An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon, it said.

According to the statement, a pivotal point of the discussions was the government's decision to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

In addition to the CBI investigation, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has responded to the association's calls for enhanced security in healthcare institutions by establishing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for nationwide application, it said, adding "these SOPs are expected to empower institutions across the country to demand better security measures".

Importantly, the government assured that no police action would be taken against doctors involved in the strike, either in Kolkata or across the nation, the statement said.

"Our ultimate goal is to serve humanity better, and we can only do so if we feel safe and protected," the statement stated.

Doctors at the GTB Hospital here, who too were part of the delegation that met Nadda, have also called off their indefinite strike, according to Hospital RDA President Rajat Sharma.

"With the strike officially called off, resident doctors across the country are expected to resume their duties immediately, marking the end of a challenging period for India's healthcare system," the statement issued by FORDA said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ragunandan Dixit, General Secretary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctors' Association said, "It was unanimously decided that AIIMS resident doctors, including foreign nationals, sponsored candidates, fellows, and undergraduates, would continue their indefinite strike until a written assurance is provided for the implementation of the Central Protection Act, suspension of the former Principal pending inquiry, and the fulfilment of other demands." FAIMA also said that the strike would continue on Wednesday.

"As of now, we have not received a concrete solution, so we will continue the indefinite strike on Wednesday. The OPDs, OTs, and wards will be shut," it said.

The Resident Doctors' Association of the Indira Gandhi Hospital said it supported FAIMA and has decided to continue the strike until "all our demands are met", according to a statement.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a health activist and National Council member of the Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors' Network, criticised FORDA for calling off the stir.

"The decision by FORDA to call off the strike should be reconsidered, as the majority of the medical fraternity opposes it. Central hospitals will continue their strike, and FAIMA remains steadfast," he told PTI.

"Calling off the strike now would mean that female resident doctors might never receive justice. This movement is at a crucial juncture and abandoning it now risks losing momentum, with the potential for similar incidents to recur," he added.

On Monday, several government-run hospitals in the national capital went on an indefinite strike after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.The Resident Doctors' Association decided to shut elective services in hospitals in response to a call from FORDA.