Bangladesh turmoil: Yunus reassures Modi on minority safety, calls reports of attacks exaggerated

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that the situation in the country is "brought under control" and that life is gradually returning to normal. He also dismissed reports of attacks on minorities in the country as exaggerated.

The two leaders spoke over the telephone, making it the first direct communication between Yunus and Modi after the Nobel Laureate took oath on August 8 following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 amid protracted street violence over a controversial quota in government jobs.

Modi had while congratulating Yunus after his swearing-in and also during his Independence Day speech on Thursday, voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Professor Muhammad Yunus said the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is becoming normal across the country, said a post on X from the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated and he is inviting Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issues of the minority protection, said a connecting post.

Yunus, 84, also accepted the Indian leader's invitation to join the Third Voice of Global South Summit virtually from Dhaka on Saturday. Modi in his Independence Day address on Thursday voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The concern of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants the neighbouring country to march on the path of peace and prosperity, Modi had said. Following Hasina's resignation and her fleeing to India, looting, arson and attacks on minorities, especially the Hindu community, escalated.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5 and termed it as an assault on the Hindu religion. Several Hindu temples, homes and businesses of the minority community in Bangladesh were destroyed this month amidst the unrest.

On Tuesday, Yunus had reached out to the distressed Hindu community and urged them to exercise patience and assured them that his government would punish those who attacked the minority members. In New Delhi, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, during the call, Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh.

Modi emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives. Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh, the MEA statement said.

Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh. The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a communication from the Chief Adviser's office said, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his wish to work with Bangladesh for the benefit of people as close friends and also expressed his desire to work closely with the Yunus-led Interim government.

Yunus told Modi that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country, including the minorities, when the Indian Prime Minister raised the issue of the protection of the minorities.

The Interim Government has taken over as a result of the student movement. This is a Second Revolution of Bangladesh and his government will fulfil the desire of the democratic aspirations of the students and people, Yunus said.

The Chief Adviser said his government is committed to making all state apparatus fully functional and effective and ensuring human rights for every citizen of the country, the communication from his office added.

