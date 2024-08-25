32-year-old man held for raping 10-year-old neighbour in Thane

Thane: A man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old neighbour in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The 32-year-old accused has been booked on the charges of abuse and rape under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon when the child went to the accused's house to play with his children. The accused was alone in the house at the time, and he allegedly touched her inappropriately and raped her, he said. The girl returned home and informed her parents, following which they approached the police, the official said.