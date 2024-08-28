Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee issues apology

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dedicated the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress’ student wing TMCP on Wednesday to the memory of the woman doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder earlier this month.

“Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. And please, our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry,” the Chief Minister said in a message posted on her official X handle in the morning.

According to her, since students and youths have a great social role to play it is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day.

“My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future,’ the message read. A mega programme is scheduled in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon on the occasion of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s foundation day.

The Chief Minister herself is slated to address a gathering on the occasion. The programme coincides with the 12-hour general strike convened by the BJP condemning police action on the protesters participating in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Bengal Secretariat) rally on Tuesday condemning the rape and murder case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already taken up the charge of investigation in the matter following an order of the Calcutta High Court. The central agency is also conducting a parallel probe on the financial irregularities in R.G. Kar, which many have claimed have some links with the gruesome rape and murder.