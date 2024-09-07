Malayalam
Puja Khedkar discharged from Indian Administrative Services

PTI
Published: September 07, 2024 06:30 PM IST
Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune recently. @satyaagrahindia / X.
Topic | India

New Delhi: The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, official sources said on Saturday.

Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service. She has denied all allegations.

The central government, vide order dated September 6, 2024, discharged Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect, the sources said.

The rules allow the central government to discharge probationers from service if they fail "to pass the re-examination..." or "if the central government is satisfied that the probationer was ineligible for recruitment to the Service or is unsuitable for being a member of the Service", among others.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had on July 31 cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams. Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre state Maharashtra.

