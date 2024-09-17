Sad Kejriwal is resigning; only AAP would give a first-time politician role of CM: Atishi

New Delhi: In her first remarks after being designated the next chief minister of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said she was sad that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was resigning from the post and added that she will work towards bringing him back as CM.

Atishi, who currently holds several portfolios in the Delhi government, said only a party like Aam Aadmi Party would have given such responsibilities to a "first-time politician" like her.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators, to which all MLAs unanimously agreed.

"I will work with one goal for the next few months to bring Kejriwal back to the chief minister's post. I will work as chief minister under Arvind Kejriwal's guidance and protect the people of Delhi," Atishi said, addressing a press conference.

She requested her party MLAs not to congratulate her as it was a "sad occasion". "Kejriwal trusted me, made me an MLA, then a minister and now chief minister. I am thankful to him. A first-time politician can only get such opportunities in AAP. Had I been in some other party, I wouldn't even have gotten a ticket to contest polls," she added.

"I am happy, yet I am extremely sad that my elder brother is tendering his resignation today. Do not garland me or congratulate me as it's a sad moment for Kejriwal to be resigning as Delhi chief minister," she said.

Atishi added that people are quite angry about Kejriwal's resignation. Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas at 4.30 pm to tender his resignation as chief minister, paving the way for Atishi's appointment as his successor.

Atishi said his resignation was unparalleled in the country's history and added that she would work for the next few months to bring back Kejriwal as chief minister.

Atishi will be Delhi's third woman chief minister after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Atishi said the Supreme Court's bail to Kejriwal was a slap in the face of the Centre, whose probe agencies were called "caged parrots" by it.

She alleged that the BJP-led central government has targeted him using the ED and CBI. The SC recently granted Kejriwal bail in the excise policy-linked corruption case.