New Delhi: Over 3,000 registered senders have whitelisted more than 70,000 URLs, APKs (Android Package Kits), and OTT (Over-the-Top) links in compliance with a government directive aimed at protecting consumers from unsolicited messages containing malicious links, it was announced on Thursday. Whitelisting is an approach where only pre-approved entities are allowed access to a specific service or environment, while all others are automatically denied by default.



In a significant move to curb the misuse of URLs in messages, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a directive on August 20, later extending the deadline to September 30.

Under the new rule, all access providers must block any SMS traffic containing URLs, APKs, or OTT links that have not been whitelisted. This policy will take effect from October 1, 2024.

To ensure the smooth flow of SMS traffic with approved links, TRAI has advised registered senders to promptly upload their whitelisted URLs, APKs, or OTT links to the portals of their respective access providers.

"Thus far, over 3,000 registered senders have complied with the requirement by whitelisting more than 70,000 links. Senders who fail to whitelist their links by the deadline will be unable to send any messages containing URLs, APKs, or OTT links," the Ministry of Communications said.

This initiative is part of an effort to create a more secure and transparent communication environment.

"By adhering to these new regulations, both access providers and registered senders can contribute to a safer and more reliable messaging ecosystem," the telecom regulator added.

Whitelisting, a cybersecurity strategy, allows only pre-approved or trusted users, entities, or actions to operate within a system or network, thereby reducing the risk of malware and cyber intrusion.

Earlier this month, telecom service providers blocked more than 50 entities and disconnected over 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and telecom resources as part of ongoing efforts to combat spam.

TRAI has also introduced punitive measures for non-compliance. Content templates registered under the wrong category will be blacklisted, and repeated violations will result in a one-month suspension of the sender's services.

(With IANS inputs.)