Kolkata rape case: Junior doctors to resume indefinite strike despite SC's call for essential services

Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court emphasised that doctors should continue performing essential duties, including in both in-patient and out-patient departments, agitating junior doctors in West Bengal resumed an indefinite 'total cease work' on Tuesday.

The protest was triggered by the state government's alleged failure to address key issues, including enhanced safety and security in hospitals. The decision followed a governing body meeting that lasted through the night, leading to the announcement of the indefinite strike from Tuesday morning.

The junior doctors had partially resumed work at government hospitals on September 21, following a 42-day protest. The agitation began after the rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfill our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day of the protest, and we are still being attacked. There is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no choice other than opting for full 'cease work', starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI. "Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, the 'cease work' will continue," he added.

Healthcare services at state-run hospitals and medical colleges across West Bengal were severely affected on Tuesday as a result of the 'total cease work'. Senior doctors have been deployed to handle in-patient departments, out-patient departments, and emergency services, according to a health department official. The protesting doctors issued a statement calling for a march from College Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata on Wednesday, inviting the public to join them in solidarity.

The protesters also expressed frustration over the slow pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder case. "...we realised just how slow the CBI's investigation is. We have seen many times before that the CBI has been unable to reach any conclusions, allowing the real culprits of such incidents to go free due to delays in filing charges. The Supreme Court has instead only postponed hearings and reduced the actual length of proceedings. We are disappointed and angered by this protracted judicial process," the statement read.

Justice for the deceased doctor remains the central demand of the protesters, who have called for swift action without further delay. In addition to this, they have presented nine other demands, including the immediate removal of the state health secretary and accountability from the health department for administrative inefficiencies and corruption.

Among their key demands are the creation of a centralised referral system in all hospitals and medical colleges, a digital system to monitor bed vacancies, and the formation of task forces to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras, on-call rooms, and washrooms.

They also called for increased police protection in hospitals, the recruitment of permanent female police officers, and the immediate filling of vacancies for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors also demanded elections for student councils in every medical college and the formal recognition of Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA). They insisted that elected student and junior doctor representatives be included in committees responsible for managing hospitals and medical colleges.

Further, they demanded an investigation into alleged corruption and lawlessness within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB).

"Let our protest continue for justice for our deceased sister, for a healthy, people-oriented, fear-free healthcare system, and above all, to eliminate the politics of fear from society," the statement added.

The SC criticised the West Bengal government on Monday for the slow progress in installing CCTVs and constructing toilets and rest areas for doctors in government medical colleges. The court directed the state to complete the work by October 15. The apex court's remarks came during a suo motu hearing on the rape and murder case of the postgraduate medical student from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that no aspect of the work undertaken by the state government had reached 50 per cent completion. In response to the ongoing doctors' strike, the West Bengal government informed the court that resident doctors were not performing their in-patient and out-patient duties. However, senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the resident doctors, opposed the claim, asserting that they were providing all essential and emergency services.