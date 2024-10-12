Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui shot dead in Mumbai

NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead by unidentified persons in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening.

The former state minister was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital but could not be saved. The firing that took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody. One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told TV channels.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital some time after the incident. Siddiqui, a three time-former MLA, had recently joined the NCP from the Congress.