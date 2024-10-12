Tiruchirappalli flight mid-air snag: Pilot, co-pilot praised for saving 141 lives

Chennai: Amid rising anxiety and intense pressure, Air India pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and Co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole secured the safe landing of the Tiruchirappalli-Sharjah flight, saving the lives of 141 passengers, including children.

The incident, which was caused by a landing gear issue, kept the nation in suspense for more than two and a half hours. The duo has since been widely praised for their calm and skilful handling of the emergency.

Aviation experts highlighted the pilots' extensive experience as crucial in managing the situation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed relief over the successful outcome and officially commended the pilots and cabin crew.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Air India Express Flight IX 613's Pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and Co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole leave from Tiruchirapalli airport.



The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah, which faced a technical problem (Hydraulic… pic.twitter.com/96VUimNxiH — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

The Air India Express flight (IX613) from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah encountered an issue with the landing gear shortly after taking off on Friday night. With a full tank of fuel, it was neither safe to land the Boeing 737-8HG immediately nor continue the journey. The only viable solution was to burn off the fuel, which is why the aircraft made circuits for over two hours.

Flight radar showed the aircraft making several circuits over Tiruchirappalli at an altitude of around 4,000 feet. After this, the pilots successfully executed the emergency landing.

In preparation for the landing, the airport made safety arrangements with several ambulances and fire tenders on standby.