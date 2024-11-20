Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): A tragic incident unfolded at the Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, where a woman teacher was fatally stabbed by a man on Wednesday, sparking shock and outrage in the local community, reported PTI.

The man entered the school premises and attacked the teacher, Ramani, inside the staff room in front of her colleagues. She was rushed to the government hospital but was declared dead upon arrival, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that the motive behind the attack appeared to be personal. Police quickly detained the assailant, and an investigation is underway.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi strongly condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable. “Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker. Our deepest condolences go to the bereaved family, students, and colleagues of Ramani,” the minister took to X.