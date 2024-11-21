After US prosecutors indicted billionaire Gautam Adani for his alleged role in a $265 million bribery scheme, Congress leader and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi lost no time in demanding a detailed probe against Asia's second-richest man.

Addressing the media, Gandhi said the US indictment made it "pretty clear that Gautam Adani broke Indian and American laws." The main opposition party, Congress, has already sought a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations.

The multiple counts of fraud levelled against Adani and seven other defendants, sent shares and bonds of Adani firms tumbling on Thursday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of the conglomerate, scrapped a $600 million bond issue after the charges.

Demanding an extensive probe, Gandhi said the investigation should cover all states, irrespective of the party in power. But he added that such a demand would not be honoured by the ruling BJP. "I can guarantee that Adani will not be arrested or investigated in India because the government is protecting him," he alleged. "If PM Modi and Adani are together, they are safe in India," he added.

Gandhi demanded Adani's arrest, and his protector Madhabi Puri Buch should be probed'. Buch is the chairperson of the markets regulator Sebi.

"As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha; our demand for JPC stands," he added.