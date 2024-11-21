Kenya cancelled multimillion-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with billionaire Gautam Adani after US prosecutors charged him with bribery and fraud indictments, on Thursday.

"The decision was made based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations," Kenyan President William Ruto said while addressing the nation.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi told the parliamentary committee that there had been no bribery or corruption involved on Kenya's part in signing the deal, reported PTI.

The Adani group had been in the process of signing an agreement that would modernise Kenya's main airport in the capital, Nairobi, by building an additional runway and terminal in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years.

The widely criticised deal had sparked anti-Adani protests in Kenya and a strike by airport workers, who said it would lead to degraded working conditions and job losses in some cases.

The Adani group had also been awarded a deal to construct power transmission lines in Kenya, East Africa's business hub.