Sambhal: Police have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal are accused, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said, "Six people, including Barq and Iqbal, were named, and 2,750 others were mentioned as unidentified. Also, due to Barq's statement earlier, the situation became worse," he added.

25 people have been arrested so far in the case, and attempts are on to identify others involved in the violence, reported PTI.

The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders barring the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30. Internet services have been suspended in the district, and a holiday has been declared.

Four people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the mosque clashed with police.