Bengaluru: A woman from Assam was found murdered in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area here on Tuesday, according to the police. The deceased, Maya Gogoi, was reportedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance, Aarav, who is from Kannur. He is currently on the run, the police said.

The police stated that the suspect had been staying at the service apartment with the woman for three days. Her body was found partially decomposed. CCTV footage from the apartment showed the woman and the suspect arriving together on November 23. After the murder, the suspect is believed to have fled, PTI reported.

A senior police officer, citing initial investigations, mentioned that the suspect allegedly stayed in the apartment for an entire day following the murder. A murder case has been registered, with police adding that teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect.