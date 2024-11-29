New Delhi: Following the US prosecutors' charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and others with bribery and fraud, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that it is a legal matter involving private firms, individuals, and the US Department of Justice.

"There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed," Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing. He added that the Indian government had not been informed about the issue beforehand.

When answering whether the United States has served a summons or warrant on the Adani case, Jaiswal said that India has not received any such request.

"Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side," he added.