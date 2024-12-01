Chennai: Cyclone Fengal, which struck near Puducherry on November 30, remained stationary in the region and is expected to weaken within three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday.

Flight operations at Chennai airport, suspended on Sunday due to the cyclone, resumed after midnight. However, several flights faced cancellations and delays, according to officials.

As many as 24 domestic flights were cancelled, and 26 international flights were delayed, affecting both arrivals and departures, reported PTI.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre Additional Director General, S Balachandran, reported that Puducherry experienced its highest-ever rainfall of 46 cm, as per an update at 7.30 am on Sunday. He stated, "Cyclone Fengal started making landfall near Puducherry around 5.30 pm on Saturday and completed the process 'between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm.' It now lay close to Puducherry."

Balachandran further noted, "It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (Puducherry)."

Between 8.30 am on November 30 and 5.30 am on Sunday, Mailam in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district recorded 50 cm of rainfall, while Puducherry received 46 cm. This surpasses Puducherry's previous record of 21 cm on October 31, 2004, he added.