The Southern Railway on Monday cancelled several trains following the landfall of Cyclone Fengal and the heavy rain that followed. Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past Sunday midnight, but officials said many flights initially saw cancellations and delays. However, later in the day, operations were normal.

After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets. Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation, with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.' According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression.

The suspension of Bridge 452 between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, coupled with water levels exceeding the danger mark, has caused significant disruptions to train services. The Southern Railway has announced several short terminations, diversions, and cancellations for trains scheduled on December 2.

Full cancellation

Train No. 12606 Karaikkudi Jn. - Chennai Egmore Pallavan Superfast Express: Scheduled departure- 05:35 hrs on 02.12.2024.

Train No. 12636 Madurai Jn. - Chennai Egmore Vaigai Superfast Express: Scheduled departure- 06:40 hrs on 02.12.2024.

Train No. 20666 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express: Scheduled departure: 06:00 hrs on 02.12.2024.

Diversions

Train No. 12632 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Express:

Departure: 20:05 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Tirunelveli.

Diverted via Villupuram, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Chennai Beach, and Chennai Egmore.



Skipped Stoppages: Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Mambalam.

Alternate Stoppages: Arakkonam and Perambur.

Train No. 12694 Tuticorin - Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express

Departure: 20:25 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Tuticorin.

Diverted via Villupuram, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Chennai Beach, and Chennai Egmore.



Skipped Stoppages: Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur, Madurantakam, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Mambalam.

Alternate Stoppages: Arakkonam and Perambur.

Train No. 16752 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore Express



Departure: 17:20 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Rameswaram.



Diverted via Villupuram, Katpadi, and Chennai Egmore.



Skipped Stoppages: Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Mambalam.



Train No. 12662 Sengottai - Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express



Departure: 18:20 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Sengottai.



Diverted via Villupuram, Katpadi, and Chennai Egmore.



Skipped Stoppages: Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, and Tambaram.



Train No. 20636 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Anantapuri Express



Departure: 14:50 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Kollam.



Diverted via Villupuram, Katpadi, and Chennai Egmore.



Skipping Stoppages: Tindivanam, Melmaruvattur, Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Mambala

Short terminations:

Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Express: Departure: 20:25 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Tiruchendur. Short Terminated at Villupuram.

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil - Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express: Departure: 15:50 hrs on 01.12.2024 from Nagercoil. Short Terminated at Villupuram.

Passengers have been requested to check the latest updates regarding train services before planning their journey. The railway authorities are monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure passenger safety.