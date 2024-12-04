New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Wednesday that the state government has decided to ban serving and consuming beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places.

A state cabinet meeting decided to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions, reported PTI."We have decided to ban the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places," said Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarma said the current law on beef consumption is strong, but there has been no prohibition on the consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels, or religious or social gatherings so far.

"Now, we have decided to make the law stronger by putting a complete ban on beef consumption in public places in Assam," he added.