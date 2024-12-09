New Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest inside the Parliament complex on Monday, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani Group. The protest took place in front of the Makar Dwar, with leaders raising slogans like "Modi, Adani ek hain" and "We want justice", reported PTI.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and MPs from parties including the Left, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, and NCP participated in the demonstration. Notably, the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party were absent, prompting the BJP to claim cracks in the opposition alliance. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting, "All is well" in the INDIA bloc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest adhered to an advisory from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which prohibited demonstrations on the steps of Parliament. MPs stood in front of the Samvidhan Sadan, continuing their calls for a JPC probe and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group.

The opposition's protests on the Adani issue have been a recurring feature of the winter session, fuelled by recent allegations against the industrialist’s conglomerate in a US court. Congress has claimed these developments validate its demand for a JPC investigation into alleged "scams" involving the Adani Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi has called for the immediate arrest of Adani, while the Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.