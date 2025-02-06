A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday while it was on a routine training sortie. The two pilots ejected safely ahead of the crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X. The IAF has ordered Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash.

