Fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilots safe
Mail This Article
×
A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday while it was on a routine training sortie. The two pilots ejected safely ahead of the crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X. The IAF has ordered Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.