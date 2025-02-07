Top news updates of the day.

1. The International Criminal Court (ICC) urged its member states to resist sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump. ICC asserted that Trump's actions were an effort to undermine its independent and unbiased judicial functions.

2. The latest round of protests in Bangladesh has led to widespread destruction. Agitators attacked and set fire to the homes of Awami League leaders and defaced murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founding father across various districts.

3. A fire broke out at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. It spread to over a dozen nearby camps. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire was reported at 10.35 am, and around a dozen firefighters were deployed to the scene.

4. The Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP raised concerns over alleged irregularities in Maharashtra's voter lists. They claimed that 39 lakh voters were added between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.



5. In a major shock, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal increased the land tax by a staggering 50 per cent in the Kerala Budget 2025. This is expected to bring an additional income of Rs 100 crore for the state. A slew of projects have been announced for Kollam and Kannur, districts represented by Balagopal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively.