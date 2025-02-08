The state government has fixed Rs 3 lakh as a consolidated monthly payment for Kerala Spacepark CEO. There will be a 15% hike annually based on performance, according to the order issued by Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology department. The government has appointed G Levin, who was the Deputy Director, VSSC, as the CEO of Kerala Spacepark on a contract basis.



The government has recently sanctioned creating ten new posts in Kerala spacepark and salary was fixed for all these posts, however CEO salary was not fixed. Rathan Kelkar noted in the order that it was essential to fix a salary based on industry norms, which is currently prevalent in institutions under the state government, considering the challenging nature of jobs to create an ecosystem for promoting space technology. The government had earlier received a proposal to fix a salary for the Kerala Spacepark CEO equivalent to the one drawn by the Kerala start-up CEO.



The KSPACE project is one of the strategic initiatives of the Government of Kerala to promote the establishment of industries in the most rewarding strategic domains of space and related areas in aviation and defence. It envisages developing Kerala as a major hub for the strategic domains of space and related areas in aviation and defence-related products and services thereby generating good employment opportunities for highly skilled youngsters of the state and making significant contribution to the state economy. The immediate mission of Kerala spacepark is to establish a centre of excellence in aerospace products and services in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the website.

