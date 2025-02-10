Top news updates of the day.

1. Arvind Kejriwal will meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLAs on February 11 to address defections amid Congress' attempts to lure disgruntled MLAs.

2. Kerala High Court has warned political groups against blocking roads or footpaths during protests, citing recent incidents involving CPM and Congress.

3. Opposition leaders have criticised CM Biren Singh's resignation as a delayed attempt to avoid a no-confidence motion amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US seeks to build on past achievements and deepen cooperation in technology, defence, and trade.

5. Following its third consecutive defeat in Delhi, Congress leader Tariq Anwar urges the party to clarify its stance on coalition politics.