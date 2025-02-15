Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that despite advances in science and effective government interventions, society's scientific temper is not developing, as human sacrifices and superstitions are on the rise.

The CM said that superstitious beliefs, which are the reason behind acts like human sacrifices, were multiplying because people were not seriously concerned about spreading scientific knowledge in society. He called for "popularising science," which he added was the most effective way of creating a scientific temper in society.

Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating various projects and a scientific conclave at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) here. CWRDM is an institute functioning under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCTE).

He said that the rise of superstitious beliefs and acts was one side of society, while the other dealt with scientific education.

The CM said that by 2050, 75 per cent of the jobs in the world would be in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, etc.

"In this situation, we need to examine whether our basic scientific education is progressing accordingly. Merely mentioning new scientific fields in school textbooks is not enough. We need to ensure that the next generation gets the essence of it. There needs to be discussions on this aspect," he said.

He said that people believe science is only for students of that subject or researchers.

"This mindset has to be changed," he added.

Vijayan said that scientific knowledge should be spread in such a manner that it benefits everyone and what the present times require is popularising science.

He said that while no one was serious about spreading science, there were special time slots to show superstition-based programmes.

The CM also said that besides the spread of science, use of scientific knowledge for public benefit was also important.

"Having scientific knowledge is not enough. What is more important is how it is used for benefitting the public," he further said.

The Kerala government's stand is to use scientific knowledge for the good of humanity and social progress, he added.