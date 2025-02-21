New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that relevant agencies are looking into the information put out by the US administration about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) meddling in Indian elections and spending millions to influence voter turnout in the country.

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi during a media briefing.

He said that relevant departments and agencies are gathering information on this issue. "It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage. Relevant authorities are looking into this and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," he added.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the Biden administration's motive behind spending $21 million through the USAID to influence electoral outcomes in India.

"Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government," Trump said while speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had backed the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decision to cancel the $21 million funding for voter turnout in India. DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has proposed several cost-cutting measures, including cancelling several foreign assistance programmes under the US government. This included $29 million to "strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh" and $20 million for "fiscal federalism" in Nepal.

Questions are also being raised about the role of USAID and other organisations in Bangladesh during the Biden period and its role in ousting the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina. All USAID aid programmes in Bangladesh have now been suspended.

(With inputs from IANS)