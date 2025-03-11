Bodeli (Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a man murdered a five-year-old girl and offered her blood on the steps of a temple in Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat on Monday. Police suspect that the accused, Lala Tadvi, executed the crime as a human sacrifice at the temple. Police recorded his arrest after the cold-blooded murder came into light. Police booked Tadvi under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to murder and abduction over a complaint filed by the victim’s parents.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gaurav Agrawal, the accused Abducted the girl from her house at Panej village in the tribal-dominated district in the presence of her mother in the morning.

Tadvi reportedly took the girl to his house and inflicted fatal injuries on her neck using an axe, added the official.

"He then collected the blood gushing out of the girl's neck and offered some of it onto the steps of a small temple located in his house even as her mother and a few other villagers looked in shock, but could do anything as he was wielding an axe," the police officer said.

The accused does not appear to be an occult practitioner, and the exact motive behind the murder was not yet clear, Agrawal said, adding an investigation was underway.