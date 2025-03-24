New Delhi: The central government on Monday increased the salaries of Members of Parliament by 24 per cent, effective April 1, 2023, based on the Cost Inflation Index.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members along with pension and additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years for former members.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Member of Parliament will now get ₹ 1.24 lakh per month as salary as against ₹ 1 lakh per month they received earlier. The daily allowance too has been increased from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 2,500, the notification said.

The pension for former members of Parliament has been increased from ₹ 25,000 per month to ₹ 31,000 per month. The additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years has been increased from ₹ 2,000 per month to ₹ 2,500 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increase in the salary has been notified in exercise of the powers granted under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income Tax Act of 1961.