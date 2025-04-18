New Delhi: Police have intensified the search for a woman named Zikra, who is known as Lady Don, in the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur. The victim, identified as Kunal, son of Rajveer and a resident of the same locality, was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday around 7.18 pm.

According to police, the murder was orchestrated by Lady Don, who wanted to avenge her brother's stabbing.

"She wanted to take revenge for her brother's stabbing and had formed her own gang. She also recently went to jail in a case," the sources said.

Confirming the police findings, the victim's sister also raised allegations against Zikra, who was released from jail.

“He was my younger brother. He had gone out to get milk because he was hungry. Someone called him outside. The accused is absconding. A lady don, Zikra, who was released from jail just three months ago, is involved,” the victim’s sister told IANS.

Kunal's mother said, "He returned home after getting his grandmother discharged from the hospital yesterday at 5 pm. He went outside to get milk, and at that moment, a child came running to us and said some boys and a girl were stabbing your son badly, my son needs justice."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that strict action would be taken to nab the culprits behind the brutal murder and added that the family will get justice.

“I have spoken to the Police Commissioner myself. The deceased, Kunal, was attacked with a knife and was declared dead at the hospital. Those behind the murder will be arrested soon. The family will get complete justice; there will be no shortage. FIR has been registered,” said Gupta.

Though Kunal was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal visited the crime scene to assess the situation and review the ongoing investigation. Police officials confirmed that they were examining CCTV footage from the area and speaking with residents and potential witnesses to piece together the chain of events that led to the murder.

The murder sparked protests in the area, prompting the police to beef up security.

A senior officer said, "We have stepped up security and removed people from the streets. We are ensuring that law and order is maintained."

Meanwhile, the murder triggered a political row in the national capital as rulling BJP and opposition AAP accused each other of deteriorating law and order in the city.